iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index makes up approximately 4.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $90,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index alerts:

IGF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 12-month low of $791.37 and a 12-month high of $887.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/ishares-sp-global-infrastructure-index-igf-shares-sold-by-md-financial-management-inc.html.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.