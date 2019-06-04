IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a negative return on equity of 92.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

