James Hardie Industries plc Plans Final Dividend of $0.30 (JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

JHX opened at A$18.00 ($12.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of A$14.38 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of A$23.90 ($16.95).

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

