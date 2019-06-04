Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Continental (CTTAF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAF. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Independent Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.57.

CTTAF opened at $136.35 on Monday. Continental has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $265.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

