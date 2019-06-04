Jesus Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (JC)

Jesus Coin (CURRENCY:JC) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Jesus Coin has a market cap of $170,392.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Jesus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jesus Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, Jesus Coin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $669.18 or 0.08369583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038548 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001636 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013516 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Jesus Coin

Jesus Coin (JC) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jesus Coin’s total supply is 20,325,184,344 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,550,689 coins. The Reddit community for Jesus Coin is /r/Jesus_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jesus Coin is jesuscoin.network. Jesus Coin’s official Twitter account is @Jesuscoinico.

Jesus Coin Coin Trading

Jesus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jesus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jesus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jesus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

