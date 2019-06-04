Joseph Fralin Woody Buys 3,500 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Stock

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVNS opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.72 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,853,000 after buying an additional 812,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after buying an additional 740,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Avanos Medical by 47.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after buying an additional 514,415 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $16,219,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Joseph Fralin Woody Buys 3,500 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/joseph-fralin-woody-buys-3500-shares-of-avanos-medical-inc-avns-stock.html.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.