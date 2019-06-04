JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.17 Million Position in Spire Inc (SR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $20,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Spire by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.74 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

