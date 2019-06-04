JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 68.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719,431 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 730.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 102,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 and sold 16,921 shares valued at $421,238. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Macy’s’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

