JRM Investment Counsel LLC Buys 8,824 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 7.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,511. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

