Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 47.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,658,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $579,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock worth $3,870,266 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

KSU stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 351,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

