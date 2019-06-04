Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.58 Million

Brokerages expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) to report $426.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keane Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.20 million and the lowest is $409.31 million. Keane Group posted sales of $578.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keane Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

In related news, insider James Carl Stewart sold 108,304 shares of Keane Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keane Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Keane Group by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Keane Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Keane Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keane Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRAC stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.51. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

