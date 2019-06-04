KFG Resources (KFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

KFG Resources Ltd. (CVE:KFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

KFG Resources Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KFG Petroleum Corporation, engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company develops onshore oil and gas reserves located in Concordia and Catahoula parishes, Louisiana; Adams, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties, Mississippi; and Comanche County, Kansas.

