King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $134,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. 69,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,972. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/king-luther-capital-management-corp-increases-holdings-in-cabot-oil-gas-co-cog.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.