KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,376,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 578,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.60.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

