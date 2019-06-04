Kraft Heinz (KHC) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,811,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

