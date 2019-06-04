Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 434.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of KRO stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.26 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/kronos-worldwide-inc-kro-holdings-raised-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.