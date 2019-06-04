Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 4,423,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,223,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

The company has a market cap of $631.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $2,726,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,746,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $604,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

