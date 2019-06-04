LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $58.32 million and $9.97 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OKEx, HitBTC and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00382113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.02951942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00148843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx, COSS and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

