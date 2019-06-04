Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) & Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Critical Review

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantenna Communications has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Quantenna Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor -3.25% 15.47% 6.32% Quantenna Communications 2.24% 6.86% 5.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lattice Semiconductor and Quantenna Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Quantenna Communications 0 8 2 0 2.20

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.23%. Quantenna Communications has a consensus price target of $22.53, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Given Quantenna Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Quantenna Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 4.24 -$26.32 million $0.22 58.23 Quantenna Communications $220.46 million 4.25 $3.08 million $0.08 303.63

Quantenna Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantenna Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Quantenna Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard. Quantenna Communications, Inc. offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

