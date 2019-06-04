Leggett & Platt (LEG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Gabelli lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE:LEG opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976,369 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 346.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.