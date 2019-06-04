Lennar Co. (LEN) Stake Lessened by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 5.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Lennar by 613.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 10,688.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of LEN opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/lennar-co-len-stake-lessened-by-asset-management-advisors-llc.html.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.