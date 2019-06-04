Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $164.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

