Linda (LINDA) Price Hits $0.0006

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Linda has a market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $55,914.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Graviex and BitFlip. In the last week, Linda has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,143,890,561 coins and its circulating supply is 12,955,472,545 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Nanex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

