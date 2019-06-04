Linde PLC (LIN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $189.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,982 shares of company stock worth $15,727,603. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Linde to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.51.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

