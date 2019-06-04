Londonmetric Property (LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 196.71 ($2.57).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

LON LMP opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.68) on Friday. Londonmetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.40 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.