Loop Industries (LOOP) versus Ashland Global (ASH) Head to Head Review

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loop Industries and Ashland Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -21.36 Ashland Global $3.74 billion 1.26 $114.00 million $3.58 20.99

Ashland Global has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashland Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loop Industries and Ashland Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ashland Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

Loop Industries presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.06%. Ashland Global has a consensus price target of $89.65, indicating a potential upside of 19.32%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Ashland Global.

Volatility & Risk

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashland Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Ashland Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ashland Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ashland Global pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. Ashland Global pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and Ashland Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37% Ashland Global 2.30% 5.79% 2.41%

Summary

Ashland Global beats Loop Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts. This segment offers its solutions for the pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. Its Composites segment manufactures and sells a range of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the reinforced plastics industry; and molten maleic anhydride for the manufacture of various products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and derivative chemicals. This segment serves manufacturers of residential and commercial building products, industrial product specifiers and manufacturers, wind blade manufacturers, pipe manufacturers, automotive and truck original equipment manufacturers and suppliers, boat builders, and chemical producers. The company's Intermediates and Solvents produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

