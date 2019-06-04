MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMYT opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $163.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

