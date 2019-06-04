Mangham Associates LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Mangham Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 23.2% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $30,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,941,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,647,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,851.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,454,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18,640.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 63,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,974. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

