Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $682,909.00 and $398.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011917 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00018101 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,394,188 coins and its circulating supply is 541,691,841 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

