Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.82.

IAC traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.50. 5,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,571. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $144.71 and a 52-week high of $242.86.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total transaction of $422,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,380. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

