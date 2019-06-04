Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNE. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sony by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Sony by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sony by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Sony by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

SNE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,040.96 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sony’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $41.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

