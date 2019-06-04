Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Markel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.66, for a total value of $45,608.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 400 shares of company stock worth $398,556 and have sold 1,213 shares worth $1,217,906. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,073.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

