Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,072.30 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.50, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,039,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total value of $49,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 400 shares of company stock valued at $398,556 and sold 1,213 shares valued at $1,217,906. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/markel-co-mkl-shares-sold-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.