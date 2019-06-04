Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 285.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 714.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 117,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 102,869 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 26.7% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 609,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

NYSE:RST opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $587.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

RST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Rosetta Stone news, CFO Thomas M. Pierno sold 111,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $2,667,143.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $368,639.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,564.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,810. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/martingale-asset-management-l-p-grows-holdings-in-rosetta-stone-inc-rst.html.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.