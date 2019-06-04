Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) PT Raised to $28.00 at MKM Partners

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.