Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Masco to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NYSE MAS opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,476,650.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $487,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,344. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

