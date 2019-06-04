Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,188,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,216 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 816,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,948,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 192,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $15,813,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 990,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,266,504.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,033 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,770. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

