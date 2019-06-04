MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Position Lowered by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638,509 shares during the period. MFA FINL INC/SH comprises 0.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $35,595,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,512,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,280,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,213 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,907,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,837,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.54.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $61.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

