Michael Henry Buys 12,795 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry acquired 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $100,952.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,548.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Michael Henry acquired 4,705 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,131.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael Henry acquired 2,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,675.00.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 546,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,781. The stock has a market cap of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tilly’s by 157.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tilly’s by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

