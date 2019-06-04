Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 789,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $65,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.61.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

