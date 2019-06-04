Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Stake Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $105,674,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $36,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,679 shares of company stock worth $1,057,456. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

