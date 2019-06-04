MML Investors Services LLC Has $17.63 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.79. 31,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,639. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $216.97 and a 12 month high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6437 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/mml-investors-services-llc-has-17-63-million-stake-in-spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-trust-dia.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.