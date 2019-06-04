Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $5,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,787,324.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

