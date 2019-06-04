Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.92.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $83.31 and a one year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.