Mongodb (MDB) Shares Up 5.9%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.50 and last traded at $138.21. 1,210,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,394,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.56.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mongodb from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $266,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $2,503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,363,133 over the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,732,000 after acquiring an additional 586,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mongodb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,251,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,112,000 after purchasing an additional 58,297 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 472,602 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $64,633,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

