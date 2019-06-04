National Bank Financial Raises Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

LSPD stock opened at C$28.21 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.43.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

