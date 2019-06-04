National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NTIOF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.