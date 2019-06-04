National Beverage (FIZZ) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.69.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 413,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Beverage by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Beverage by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

