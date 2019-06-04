Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

UEPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.59 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,166.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

