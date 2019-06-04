NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,638 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $58,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NetApp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on NetApp to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on NetApp to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

